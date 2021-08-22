Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

