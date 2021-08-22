Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $184,603,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

