Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM remained flat at $$101.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,495. The company has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

