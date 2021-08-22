Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.17. 1,000,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

