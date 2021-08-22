Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $48.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

VCIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

