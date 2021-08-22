Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

