Blue Chip Partners Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.24. 2,222,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

