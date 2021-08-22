Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.