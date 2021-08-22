Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 1,030

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

BOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Shares of LON:BOY remained flat at $GBX 944.50 ($12.34) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 153,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 884.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

