BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.