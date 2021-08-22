BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,483 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

