Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.