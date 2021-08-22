BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.42 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

