BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, BOLT has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00820532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00102666 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

