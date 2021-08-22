BOMB Market Capitalization Hits $2.68 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $247,819.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00006134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,806 coins and its circulating supply is 904,018 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

