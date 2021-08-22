Bonded Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.08 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $94,850.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

