boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

BOO stock opened at GBX 281.70 ($3.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

