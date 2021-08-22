BOScoin (BOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $27.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

