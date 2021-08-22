Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

BXP opened at $113.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

