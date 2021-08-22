Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.62). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 22,632,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,146,961. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

