Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

