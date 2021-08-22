Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post $3.61 EPS

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

PLCE stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98,425.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 553.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

