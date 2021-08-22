Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.24. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

