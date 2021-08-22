Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after buying an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 145,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,843. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

