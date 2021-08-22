Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $24.25 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

