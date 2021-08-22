Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lindsay by 94,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 26.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Lindsay by 257.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

