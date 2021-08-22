Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Maximus posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,855,000 after acquiring an additional 138,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

