Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.