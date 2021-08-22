Brokerages Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 575,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,692. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.