Brokerages Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

SOHU stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $795.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.06. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,088,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Sohu.com by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 192,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 128,926 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.