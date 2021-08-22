BSC Station (BSCS) Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BSC Station has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $3.58 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,849.83 or 0.99716638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00907189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.38 or 0.06583934 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

