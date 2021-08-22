BSCPAD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208,746.00 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. BSCPAD has a market cap of $18.71 million and $208,746.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.