Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Bunge by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bunge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

