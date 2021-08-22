Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,010.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $333.14 million and approximately $85,010.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.62 or 0.00618536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

