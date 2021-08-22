ByteNext Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $11,581.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00130064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.02 or 1.00112327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00912669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.16 or 0.06524501 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

