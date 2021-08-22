CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

