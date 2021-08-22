Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.24 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

