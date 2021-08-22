Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,835,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 209,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a P/E ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

