Canaccord Genuity Increases International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Price Target to GBX 191

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of International Personal Finance stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 150.60 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £337.00 million and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

