Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,431 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Canadian Solar worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 976.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 2,241,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

