Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%.

Several research firms have commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.45 on Friday. Cango has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $517.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

