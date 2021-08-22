Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $157.70. 700,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.