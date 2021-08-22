Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,000 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.52. 31,759,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.