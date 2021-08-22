Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 10.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,679,000.

ARKK traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,572. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.70.

