Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Just Eat Takeaway.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 796,992 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth about $46,994,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 2,315,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,396. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

