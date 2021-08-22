Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 112 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Capital stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.60 ($1.05). 562,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,771. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £153.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
About Capital
