Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 112 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Capital stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.60 ($1.05). 562,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,771. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £153.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

