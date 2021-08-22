Cappasity (CAPP) Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $500,971.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00820532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00102666 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

