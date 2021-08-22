Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.56.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

