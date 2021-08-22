Cardano Price Tops $2.72 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00005516 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $87.45 billion and $6.99 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00097086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00298379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048352 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,027,817,834 coins and its circulating supply is 32,127,741,925 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

