Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Cardinal Health worth $119,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 205,474 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $51,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

